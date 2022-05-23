NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Madison man has been charged with firing a gun at a neighbor and his girlfriend at a Madison apartment complex Sunday.

According to Metro police, Justin Ford admitted to firing a “warning shot” into the patio he shared with his neighbor after getting into an argument with him and his girlfriend.

Ford reportedly said he and his neighbor were drinking in Ford’s apartment for the better part of Sunday, but the neighbor left when he began to feel ill. Ford said he stopped by his neighbor’s apartment hours later to check on him, which is when the victim’s girlfriend began accusing Ford of drugging his drink.

Justin Ford (Source: MNPD)

Ford then reportedly began assaulting and choking the woman, who police said had bruises on her throat and arms, a busted lip, multiple teeth missing and scratches on her neck, chest and ankles. The neighbor then defended his girlfriend, hitting Ford multiple times, he told police.

At that point, police said Ford retrieved his handgun from under his couch and fired what he called a “warning shot” into the shared concrete patio. Witnesses at the scene confirmed to police they saw Ford retrieve the firearm and point it before hearing the gunshot. Police said Ford admitted to being intoxicated and firing his gun into the shared concrete patio outside the apartment.

Ford is being held in the Metro Jail on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. If convicted, Ford faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.