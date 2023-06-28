NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Summertime brings beach vacations and swimming in the ocean, but rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico have led to the drowning deaths of two Tennesseans.

One of the Tennesseans drowned at Panama City Beach.

“Looking at the Gulf Coast specifically right now, you’re looking at intense heat, so people are trying to find beach,” United States Lifesaving Association Vice President Tom Gill said. “People are going into the water.”

A recent drowning involves former NFL and Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett. He was swimming in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday when he couldn’t make his way back to shore. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office said he was not breathing when lifeguards pulled him out of the water.

Rip currents have taken many lives and account for 80% of swimming emergency calls. Gill said the first thing to do if you are caught in a rip current is to not panic.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association, if you’re caught in a rip current, these are the precautions you need to take.

Don’t fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore to escape the current. If you can’t escape, float or tread water. If you need help call or wave for assistance.

Knowing a beach’s red flag signs are very important. Blue means dangerous marine life; green means low hazard conditions; yellow means medium hazard with moderate surf and/or currents, and if you see a red flag, that means high hazard with high surf and/or strong currents.

The last flag type has two red flags, meaning water closed to the public, which signifies extremely dangerous conditions that could pose a threat for even the best swimmers.

“If you swim where there are lifeguards, they are trained and ready to protect and help you,” Gill said.

Even if you don’t see red flags warning you against swimming, lifeguards advise everyone to check conditions. They are ready to help you and don’t want you putting yourself in a dangerous situation.

