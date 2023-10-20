GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interdiction agents are on the hunt for an ex-con with a violent past who has now allegedly threatened to harm a police officer and his wife.

According to investigators, the ex-con’s name is Jeremy French. Court records show he was sentenced for a slew of violent crimes in 2010 that included aggravated robbery and weapons charges. French did his time and got out.

On the morning of Oct. 16, while driving his girlfriend’s Nissan north on I-65 around the 104 mile marker, officers with the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force (JDTF) pulled the 32-year-old driver over.

According to law enforcement, he failed to maintain his lane, the car’s license plate bracket obscured the tag, and the window tint was too dark.

Officers said French had no warrants for his arrest when he was stopped. But when an 18th JDTF officer smelled pot in the car, he asked the man to step out.

The officer thought the driver might be armed, and asked to search French. But French refused, saying he was not armed. On the body cam, you hear the interaction between the agent and French.

Agent: “I just want to make sure you ain’t got a gun.”

French: “I don’t have nothing.”

The agent told News 2, “At this point, I was waiting for my partner to get to me. I suspect he has a firearm and I have already smelled the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.”

The agent said he believed that the man didn’t want to be patted down because he was armed.

At this point in the encounter, dash cam shows French slowly walking back to his car, and getting in. The officer walked to the open window.

Agent: “OK. Listen. I’m not trying to give you a hard time, I’m just trying to write you a warning.”

At that point, French put the car in gear and took off. The officer gave chase.

With rainy roads and high speeds, the ex-con drove his girlfriend’s car into a subdivision in the Union Hill community. French doesn’t know the subdivision only has one way in and one way out, so he winded around with the officer behind him.

At one point the officers blocked off the subdivision exit and French stopped at the top of the hill.

After cutting through some yards, French drove right at one of the police cars. Officers gave chase for a few minutes, but due to conditions and danger, they discontinued the chase.

And because officers knew who the car was registered to, they knew where to start looking.

Agents went to an apartment in Nashville, They told News 2 that when they arrived, French and his girlfriend, to whom the car is registered, were seen going inside.

By the time cops knocked on the door, French had escaped through a rear door into the woods.

The 18th JDTF officer told News 2, he has called French’s girlfriend multiple times to encourage to tell French to surrender on his five new felonies that include, evading by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, and possession of marijuana.

During one of those calls, the officer said French got on the phone and threatened him. “He stated, and I quote ‘YOU BA* MOTHER F** I’M GOING FIND YOUR A**,’ and then the girlfriend got back on the phone, apologized, and hung up the phone abruptly.”

When officers searched the Nissan, that French was driving, they found a number of interesting things, including an empty gun holster.

The officer who chased French now reports to News 2, that during a second conversation with French’s girlfriend, French allegedly threatened the interdiction officer’s wife saying I know where your wife lives.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Dewayne French you are urged to call your local authorities.