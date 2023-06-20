CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Alabama fugitive is back behind bars in Cheatham County after he makes a 911 call bringing law officers to his residence.

It turns out Tyrique Parker, is wanted out of Birmingham, Alabama for domestic violence, for allegedly strangling a woman during a physical altercation.

The odd situation took place on the morning of June 19 when Cheatham County authorities got a 911 call from someone wanting to see if he could get a ride to the bus station.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Deputies responded to the home to do a welfare check. When they knocked on the door, a person answered, saying their houseguest is the one that called 911.

“He’s been here four months,” the man can be heard saying in video from a deputy’s body camera. “I said I would take him to the bus station and he decided to call you.”

The resident yelled for Parker to talk to the law officers. When he came to the porch he began talking about wanting to go back to Alabama, and not having enough money for a bus ticket. He told the officers he had lived there for about six months.

The homeowner told officers that Parker was a friend of his 16-year-old son—adding that they met in January when it was cold and the family believed Parker was homeless so they took him in.

But the owner went on to say he told Parker he had to be out by May 31 because another relative was coming to live with them.

Parker is heard telling deputies, “I’m leaving today to get back home.”

After Cheatham County deputies ran the 23-year-old’s record, his criminal history showed he was a wanted man out of Alabama.

News 2 spoke to Parker at the Cheatham County Jail for his reaction. He admitted calling 911 on himself because he was out of money, needed a ride, and was ultimately ready to face his pending charges in Birmingham.

“Everyone makes mistakes, and I did this and I did this, and like you said, there’s two sides to a story, so I walk by faith and not by sight,” Parker said.

Parker said he thinks the situation could be a blessing in disguise. “Now it will take me on my journey and show me how well of a man I can be.”

When asked about the incident in Birmingham, Parker would not say who it was with, or the other party’s gender. But he did say it was a physical confrontation and when asked if the altercation was his fault, he said, “I’m not saying it was my fault.”

Parker said he initially came to Middle Tennessee to stay with his brother in Nashville.

When asked what he wanted to say to people, Parker said, “No matter how people look at you, no matter how they describe you, I feel everyone in the world should do what they want to do, no matter what it is, whether it is good or bad. At the same time be yourself and don’t be nothing you are not. Be yourself, stay focused, always pray, and never settle for less, never let anyone mistreat you.”

All attempts to get more details from the Birmingham Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday proved unsuccessful. Multiple messages for investigators were not returned as of the time of this article’s publishing.