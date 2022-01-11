NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in Wilson County was arrested late Monday night after police found him in Goodlettsville.

According to a warrant, police noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Long Hollow Pike with what appeared to be a semi-truck license plate. When police ran the tags, they said it belonged on a Freightliner.

Authorities then conducted a traffic stop, which is when they learned the driver, William Herman, 40, had a revoked license and an active warrant out of Wilson County. He was then taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle Herman was in, police said they found a zipper case containing a one-ounce bag of methamphetamine and a small one-gram bag of meth in the center console. A meth pipe was also recovered.

Herman is now faced with multiple charges but is ineligible for release due to the out-of-county warrant.