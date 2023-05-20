SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted man is behind bars following an apparent road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began Friday evening after 32-year-old Depizio Seay of Nashville, fired shots out of his passenger window and struck another vehicle while driving on Interstate 24.

Depizio Seay (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“He fired at least two rounds out of his passenger window,” said Cpl. William Travis, who made the arrest. “He hit the victim’s truck. The victim chased him down and called 911 and held him at gunpoint.”

Officials said Smyrna Police, La Vergne Police, and sheriff’s deputies all responded to the call, finding Seay and the victim at a restaurant on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna.

Seay was reportedly charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Seay is a wanted fugitive in Illinois, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.

No other information was immediately released.