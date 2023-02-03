PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Putnam County are trying to track down a homeless man wanted for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and evading arrest following an incident from late Thursday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies encountered Joshua Daved George around a closed business on Jackson Street on Thursday, Feb. 2.

According to officials, George — a man known to hang around homeless camps on Jackson Street, around Kroger, and behind Firehouse Sub Station — has an active arrest warrant out of Jackson County.

Authorities said George ran away as deputies tried to arrest him. However, one of those deputies caught up with George, who reportedly started resisting and violently assaulting the deputy before fleeing again.

The sheriff’s office said George has previously faced multiple charges of battery on law enforcement, as well as resisting and evading arrest. In addition, he recently spent time in prison in Florida for those kinds of offenses, officials reported.

“Joshua is known to violently resist and assault Law Enforcement Officers,” Sheriff Eddie Farris stated. “If you have a Ring Doorbell system or any cameras around your business, please check those as he may be caught on one of those cameras.”

If you have any information about George or his possible whereabouts, you are asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-646-1411.