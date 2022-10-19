PRIMM SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Tuesday following a standoff with Maury County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies crossed into Hickman County after receiving a complaint of a “suspicious woman” possibly trespassing at a property on Beard Road in the Primm Springs area, according to a Maury County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

While in the area, deputies learned that Christopher Lewis Curtis, also known as “Two Face,” was inside a nearby residence. According to the MCSD, Curtis was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of surrounding counties.

The homeowner and a guest who had come outside were removed from the property as deputies set up a perimeter around the residence. Once additional deputies were on scene, the sheriff’s office said they began negotiations.

Several other people left the residence, but Curtis and a woman refused to come outside, according to the MCSD. The standoff lasted for several hours, but deputies said they were able to safely remove everyone from the residence.

Surrounding roads were closed while the incident was underway. In the Facebook post, the MCSD apologized for any inconveniences to nearby residents and thanked the community for their “involvement on the original tip.”