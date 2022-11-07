LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Special School District parents pulled their kids out of school Monday after a concerning message was circulating on Snapchat over the weekend.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 a 7th grade boy now faces a felony charge after he allegedly sent a fabricated message.

The message claimed that another student was making violent threats at Walter J. Baird Middle School.

“No one ever thinks this is going to happen at my community, at my kiddos small school,” Lisa Young said.

Lisa Young kept her son home after she received a voicemail from the Lebanon Special School District there was a concerning social media post being shared through Snapchat.

“There was just not enough information to let me even think about sending my son to school. And I think that was what a lot of people in the community were concerned with,” Young said.

Captain Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday a report was made about a message circulating on Snapchat that there was a student making threats of violence.

Moore said after a thorough investigation those claims were fabricated.

“An SRO officer and school administrator developed information, pulled a 7th grader into the office, and the 7th grader did admit to making the original post,” Moore said.

He said the student is now charged with making false reports, which is considered a felony. He will also face school disciplinary actions.

“If I can put out a message today is that ‘any threat that is made towards a school, student or staff member, any form or fashion – whether jokingly or intentionally – those threats will not be tolerated and you will be charged,’” Moore warned.

The Lebanon Special School District superintendent told News 2 between the concerning message and students out sick there was a 22 percent absence on Monday within the school district.