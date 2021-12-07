LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, Walmart announced new plans to open an automated fulfillment center in Lebanon.

The facility, which is set to open in the 1000 block of Hixson Boulevard in the fall of next year, will create up to 300 full-time jobs, according to the company.

This will be Walmart’s first fulfillment center in Tennessee.

This comes as supply chain issues plague the United States. Walmart sees this new facility as an effort “to build additional supply chain capacity using automation to stay ahead of demand, improve the customer experience and increase productivity.”

The fulfillment center is now hiring for full-time positions, including the following leadership positions: General Manager, Human Resource Manager, Maintenance Manager and Environmental Health and Safety Operations Manager.

All full-time positions will qualify for Walmart’s full benefits plan. For more information, CLICK HERE.