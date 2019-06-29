Walmart now offering free NextDay delivery service in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walmart is now offering Nashville residents free NextDay delivery service.

Walmart says Nashville shoppers can choose from nearly 220,000 items on Walmart.com and have them delivered to their door the next day without a membership fee.

How it works is; customers can visit Walmart’s website and toggle into the NextDay delivery experience to view items eligible for NextDay delivery.

Next, after adding items to their cart, customers can proceed to checkout. Everything in the cart must be NextDay shipping eligible to qualify. Cut-off times vary by location.

NextDay delivery is available on eligible orders of $35.

Beyond Nashville, Walmart says they plan to continue their phased rollout of NextDay delivery. They want to reach 75-percent of the population with the delivery service by the end of the year.