LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating to determine what caused an enormous fire at the Walmart Garden Center in Lewisburg.

(Video Courtesy: Jerry Prince)

The call came in around 9:20 p.m. that a fire had broken out at the building on Ellington Parkway.

According to Lewisburg Police, there were no injuries and the fire is contained at this time.

Walmart was evacuated as a precaution, but is now back up and running as normal, police said.