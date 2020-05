CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in White House tell News 2 that the Walmart store on the 200 block of Wilkinson Lane is now closed as a precaution for possible looting.

Investigators say that Walmart stores within a 20-mile radius of White House are or have closed. The Wilkinson Lane store closed as of 4:30 p.m.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: