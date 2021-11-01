‘Wall that Heals’: Veterans memorial heading to Middle Tennessee, help needed

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., is scheduled to arrive in Murfreesboro next week ahead of Veterans Day. It’s known as the “The Wall that Heals.”

The memorial provides an opportunity for Veterans and community members alike to come and remember. Volunteers are needed to make the event a success and there are still open slots.

“A lot of our veterans have never been afforded the opportunity to go to Washington D.C. and see the actual wall. So having it come to town, it may actually be the only chance they ever get to see that, and it’s really important for our Vietnam Veterans to be able to do that,” explains Brandi Majerus who coordinated for The Wall that Heals TriStar to travel to Barfield Crescent Park.

The exhibit is open 24 hours a day providing veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing the wall to find the strength to do so.

“They don’t want to be there when you know there’s a whole lot of people. So having it open 24 hours really allows those veterans that want to come and be a part of it, to have kind of a time that’s best for them,” Majerus says.

In order to make that a reality, volunteers need to sign up before the wall arrives to allow for planning purposes. There are roughly 90 shifts open between November 11th – 14th.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“It could be as simple as helping them get the the trace paper and pencils that we will use to trace names off of the wall, helping with information, maybe even just looking for a name, period,” explains Majerus.

Every act of service matters. Click on this link to learn more about the event and how you can volunteer.