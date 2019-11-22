Waiting lists for two of MDHA’s contemporary properties are open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) has opened its waiting list for two of their contemporary properties.

Online-only applications will be accepted for Parkway Terrace from noon Thursday, November 21 until 3 p.m. Monday, November 25.

Online-only applications will be accepted for Historic Preston Taylor Apartments from noon Friday, November 22 until 3 p.m. Monday, November 25.

Both properties provide one, two, three, four and five-bedroom units.

Anyone currently on these waiting lists will need to reapply, according to MDHA.

“When we saw a true need for affordable housing in Nashville we wanted to restructure how we did things so now we’re opening up these waiting lists more often,” said Jamie Berry, Director of Communications at MDHA.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period, just click here.

A valid email address is required, and applicants will need to create a new unique username and password.

Each property has its own waiting list, so applicants interested in both properties will need to fill out two applications.

Assistance with the application will be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. North.

Anyone that needs access to a computer can visit a public library.

“There’s a great need in Nashville and what we want to do is provide every opp we can by opening these waiting lists as often as possible to give opportunities for people in need of housing now,” Berry said.

13,000 households are currently assisted by MDHA through 6,000 units.