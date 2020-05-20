VUMC tests all patients admitted to hospital for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials told News 2 that they are now testing all patients who are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

Officials said when someone comes in to the emergency department, they go through a screening process in triage. The nursing staff asks questions about travel and symptoms someone currently has that could be linked to the coronavirus.

Officials said someone might not go through the swab test if they are only treated and discharged.

However, if you are then admitted to the hospital as an inpatient, you will then be swab tested for COVID-19.

The one additional type of patient who tested for COVID-19 is the patient who is having an elected procedure. For example, if a patient was scheduled to have a colonoscopy this Friday, they would need to come to a clinic beforehand to go through the COVID-19 swab test before the procedure.

