VUMC requiring leaders to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all other employees encouraged to follow suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders of Vanderbilt University Medical Center will soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless medically exempt, while all other employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

VUMC says leaders notified through Vanderbilt Occupational Health will be required to obtain the first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine or apply for medical exemption by August 15, 2021. Leaders must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by September 15, 2021.

The official deadline for requiring all VUMC employees to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption is under consideration and will be announced at a later date.

VUMC issued the following statement regarding its requirement.

“The highest responsibility of those in leadership roles at VUMC is to protect the safety of patients, coworkers, trainees and students. It is also important for those in leadership roles to be vaccinated to demonstrate VUMC’s overall commitment to promoting vaccination, both within VUMC and in our broader community. For this reason, and before requiring all VUMC employees to be vaccinated, we will first require that VUMC leaders be fully vaccinated.”