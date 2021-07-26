VUMC nurse not surprised hospital is requiring vaccines for leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will require all leadership to get their COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September.

Nurse Amie Tomlin said she wasn’t surprised, but she thinks there could be some pushback to this decision if it is extended to all staff in the coming weeks.

“Working in the healthcare field you kind of expect that,” Tomlin said. “If you could only see what I see on a daily basis.”

Leadership can apply for a medical exemption by August 15, but it must be approved.

Tomlin believes the vaccine is necessary for frontline workers that are dealing with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis.

“All we want to do is see people get their vaccines and stay healthy,” Tomlin said. “Working with COVID patients and working with sick people every day, I just wish that people would heed the warnings that everybody is putting out; please get your vaccine.”

However, she’s already heard from coworkers that they’d rather reserve their right to choose.

“I’m just hearing some people say they won’t be vaccinated because of their own personal preference,” Tomlin said. “Some people are saying they’re not going to get it and if they don’t have a job, they don’t have a job. Well, that’s their opinion; that’s their preference, but I like my job. I like taking care of my patients. I love where I work.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs also announced on Monday that it would require all Title 38 VA professionals to get vaccinated within the next eight weeks. The VA said it lost four employees to the Delta variant in recent weeks, so it’s important they protect veterans moving forward.