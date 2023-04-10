STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stewart County Commissioners decided Monday to postpone the vote on the open school board seat for a later date in order to give the public more notice.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

The seat represents District 6. It opened after Candice Jones, a school board member, recently stepped down.

Stewart County residents David Ross, Mike Keel and Kyle Possoit have publicly expressed interest in the seat, but county commissioners could include new names.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The new school board member will serve the remainder of the term.