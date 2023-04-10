STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stewart County Commissioners decided Monday to postpone the vote on the open school board seat for a later date in order to give the public more notice.

The seat represents District 6. It opened after Candice Jones, a school board member, recently stepped down.

Stewart County residents David Ross, Mike Keel and Kyle Possoit have publicly expressed interest in the seat, but county commissioners could include new names.

The new school board member will serve the remainder of the term.