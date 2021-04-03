Volunteers provide relief for South Nashville flooding victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cleanup continues a week later after severe, deadly flooding swept through Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered in South Nashville Saturday to cleanup debris and other damages inflicted by the storms. The cleanup was organized by “Hands On Nashville” and is expected to be the group’s biggest cleanup ever.

Volunteers with other organizations, such as the Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Coleman Park Community Center were also lending a hand, providing aid and meals to families in need.

Event organizers say Music City has scene its share of tragedy over the past year and now is the time to help.

“It was sheerly the number of house that were impacted,” Lori Shinton, President & CEO of Hands On Nashville said. “We actually had a staff member whose house was flooded as well. During the tornadoes we had two staff members impacted, so you know it hits home and it should hit home with everybody that there are so many people impacted by what happened last weekend.”

Hands On Nashville says it plans on having another event later in the month. Families are encouraged to reach out to them if they need immediate help.