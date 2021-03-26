Volunteers needed to help with clean-up from powerful Portland storm

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Portland is asking for volunteers to help with clean-up from Thursday night’s powerful storm before the next round of potentially severe weather moves in over the weekend.

Mayor Mike Callis posted to the city’s Facebook page Friday morning and explained the area of Cook Road off Highway 259 experienced extensive damage.

He said the damage includes large debris and trees down, along with collapsed barns, damaged homes and roofs torn from buildings.

“If you can volunteer today, kind of be ready to come out to this area, and maybe you can check with different homeowners and say, ‘do you care if I pick up, help you out, what do you need?'” Callis said in a Facebook video.

City equipment will also be brought in to assist with the clean-up efforts, according to the mayor.

Four people were reportedly injured in the Portland area as a result of the storm.

Mayor Callis said residents reported a possible tornado touchdown, but the National Weather Service indicated the damage was likely the result of straight-line winds.