KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last December the Kingston Springs community was hit with an EF-2 tornado.

Now, nearly seven months later, residents are still working to clean up and rebuild.

“Anytime you see it with anybody, any community, it hurts,” said Edwin Hogan. “But when you see your own community, it hurts even more.”

Driving down Highway 70 in Kingston Springs looks a lot different these days for Edwin Hogan and Tiffany Holder.

“It was just devastating,” said Holder. “The worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

The two work for the Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency and remember what that area used to look like before the EF-2 tornado hit it last December.

The tornado’s destruction is something Leslie Mortimer-Wallace also remembers well.

“It just looked like a war zone,” she said. “It looked like a disaster zone.”

Her agricultural cooperative The Land was spared from the tornado, but the following day she was there helping to feed the community.

“I was feeding hundreds of people: the emergency services, the volunteers, the linesmen,” said Mortimer-Wallace.

But nearly seven months later, the recovery process has moved a lot slower than expected.

Valerie Kemp and others with the Cheatham County Long Term Recovery Organization are putting out an all call for volunteers.

“I really feel like if we put the ask out there that we need equipment and we need laborers, that we’re going to have an overwhelming response,” she said.

The organization is planning a two-day cleanup at the end of July and currently needs volunteers and equipment.

“During disasters like what we had, people want to help,” said Kemp. “They want to help their neighbor, they want to help them recover, and so this is going to be a great opportunity for people to do so.”

While the area looks better than what it did months ago, those who live there hope people can come out and help get it back to what it used to be.

The two-day volunteer event will be held on July 30 and 31 at Harpeth High School at 170 East Kingston Springs Road in Kingston Springs. Both volunteer events will start at 7 a.m.

The county is looking for volunteers and those with heavy equipment like tractors, trailers and dump trucks to help.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call Kemp at 615-792-1766 to sign up.