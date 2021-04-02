Volunteers needed for clean up events following flash flooding across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Volunteers are needed for debris removal events this weekend across Nashville following the extreme flash flooding that devastated areas along creeks and streams.

Now that the water has receded and the threat of more severe weather is gone, volunteers are safe to clean some of the hardest hit areas of Davidson County.

Hands On Nashville, along with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is seeking reliable volunteers to help with relief and recovery efforts.

The organization is coordinating with the city of Nashville, South Nashville Metro Councilmembers and OEM to determine how many people are needed to help after an estimated 1,000 homes were damaged by floodwaters.

Saturday is expected to be the nonprofit’s largest clean up day, with 200 volunteers for a morning shift and 100 in the afternoon.

The volunteers will meet and then be shuttled into stricken neighborhoods to avoid parking issues.

Hands On Nashville’s Director of Communications Lindsey Turner said the city is tired of living under gray skies with one disaster after another but she is encouraged how Music City always turns out to help during a time of crisis.

“Every time something happens in Nashville, we have people who immediately before it’s clear what has happened, or the scale of it, people are raising their hand and they are wanting to help and they are want to know how they can help,” explained Turner.

From the March 2020 tornado outbreak to the Christmas Day bombing, Hands On Nashville has had its hands full over the past year.

Turner said with events like flooding, once the water recedes, it can be out of sight, out of mind.

“It’s been a little bit slower, I’ll say to fill these volunteer projects for the flooding than it was for the tornado, it’s a different type of disaster. Flooding is a little less visible. Pictures of tornado damage are evident and immediate as soon as it happens, flooding is sort of a slow burn a little bit,” said Turner.

Volunteer tasks may include (but may not be limited to):

Clearing out damaged belongings from the property

Removing drywall, flooring, and other damaged parts of the building

Debris cleanup outdoors

Canvassing the neighborhood

Hands On Nashville jumped into action Sunday before floodwaters had barely receded, handing out snacks and water to survivors in Bellevue and Antioch. Click here to learn how to volunteer for Hands On Nashville.