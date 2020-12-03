Volunteers needed during holiday season at Nashville COVID-19 assessment centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the holidays approach, health officials expect more people to get tested for COVID-19, prompting the need for more volunteers at testing sites.

Since Nashville’s COVID-19 assessment centers opened in March, more than 250,000 tests have been processed. Hands on Nashville recruits volunteers at all three sites to help direct traffic and assist with paperwork.

“Our volunteers have been really amazing they have continually turned out when we ask them to, but definitely as time has gone on it’s getting harder and harder to recruit those volunteers,” said Savanna Maue, Community Relations Coordinator for Hands on Nashville. “It’s definitely getting more challenging with the winter months, but our volunteers have always been dependable.”

Lines stretched for more than a mile before and after Thanksgiving, forcing people to wait an hour or more for a COVID-19 test. Over the past several weeks, the Metro Public Health Department says the lab they use to process tests, PathGroup, have been experiencing delays. Some people are waiting at least five days for results.

As the holiday season continues, the demand for a test will surge higher than it ever has before.

Changes have been made to help medical professionals from Meharry Medical College and the volunteers on-site feel safe and comfortable. This week, operating hours were shortened due to the cold weather.

“We’ve been working very closely with the city and the health department to make sure our volunteers are staying safe, constantly checking on those CDC guidelines and make sure everyone has their room for social distancing,” Maue said.

For those who’d like to help with the city’s COVID-19 response, but aren’t comfortable being present at the sites, Hands on Nashville is also looking for volunteers to help with tech support for MNPS virtual learning and making or distributing masks for Mask Now Tennessee.

Find out more about how to sign-up for volunteer opportunities on the Hands on Nashville website.