Volkswagen Chattanooga will resume production May 17

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Volkswagen Chattanooga plans to resume production on May 17 using a phased approach.

Officials said the factory has installed more than 90 new health and safety measures after suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New health and safety measures:

Masks and cloth face coverings: a new face mask will be provided to employees and contractors each day. Face masks or cloth coverings will be mandatory at all times except when eating or drinking, or when alone in isolated areas.

a new face mask will be provided to employees and contractors each day. Face masks or cloth coverings will be mandatory at all times except when eating or drinking, or when alone in isolated areas. Temperature scanning : everyone entering the plant will undergo touch-free temperature checks, administered by trained personnel using clinical-grade devices. No one with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be permitted inside the facility.

: everyone entering the plant will undergo touch-free temperature checks, administered by trained personnel using clinical-grade devices. No one with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be permitted inside the facility. Sanitizer stations: installed throughout the factory in common walkways, at work stations, in break areas, near all kiosks and vending machines, and in cafeterias.

installed throughout the factory in common walkways, at work stations, in break areas, near all kiosks and vending machines, and in cafeterias. Gloves: available to all employees and contractors, but not mandatory.

available to all employees and contractors, but not mandatory. Cleaning and disinfecting frequency: added more staff to the cleaning crew to increase disinfection and sanitation activities throughout the factory during both day and night shifts, using EPA-approved disinfectants.

added more staff to the cleaning crew to increase disinfection and sanitation activities throughout the factory during both day and night shifts, using EPA-approved disinfectants. Limited touch points: doors are propped open throughout the factory to limit touchpoints. All ice machines are closed.

doors are propped open throughout the factory to limit touchpoints. All ice machines are closed. Air circulation: increased the amount of fresh air inside the factory.

increased the amount of fresh air inside the factory. Visitor policy: no visitors will be permitted inside the factory.

no visitors will be permitted inside the factory. Coordination with suppliers: Volkswagen has been working closely with suppliers, who are required to follow the same health and safety protocols as Volkswagen to help ensure all parts entering the plant are prepared in a responsible way.

Officials said these new measures will continue until conditions allow for return to regular work and cleaning processes.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE