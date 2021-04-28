Visitations announced for longtime Tennessee State Senator Thelma Harper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Longtime Tennessee State Senator Thelma Harper will become the first African American woman to lie in the state capitol.
Senator Harper died on April 22 at the age of 80.
She was the longest serving female state senator in Tennessee history and became the first African American woman elected to the Senate in 1991.
A series of visitations to honor Senator Harper were announced Wednesday morning:
- Monday, May 3rd – “Serving God & Community First:
- COMMUNITY FAREWELL VIEWING
- Schrader Lane Church of Christ – 1234 Schrader Ln, Nashville, TN 37208
- 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Open to the public; Mask Required
- Tuesday, May 4th – “The People’s Advocate in the Metro Council”
- RECEIVING CEREMONY 9:00 AM
- RECEIVERS: Mayor John Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, At Large Council Members Sharon Hurt & Burkley Allen, Councilman Jonathan Hall and Members of the Metro Council of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County
- SENATOR THELMA HARPER LIES IN STATE – Historic Metropolitan Courthouse & City Hall 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Open to the public; Mask Required
- Wednesday, May 5th – “From Sharecropper’s Daughter to the Senate”
- RECEIVING CEREMONY 9:00 AM
- SENATE: Lt. Governor, Randy McNally, Minority Leader, Senator Jeff Yarbro and Democratic Caucus Chairman, Senator Raumesh Akbari
- HOUSE: Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, Minority Leader Karen Camper, Assistant Leader, Rep. Harold Love, Democratic Caucus Chairman, Vincent Dixie, Floor Leader, Rep. Bill Beck and Caucus Vice Chairman, Rep. Bob Freeman
- SENATOR HARPER LIES IN STATE:
- Tennessee State Capitol – 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Open to the public; Mask Required
- Thursday, May 6th – “Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper”
- FINAL VISITATION
- 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- CELEBRATION OF LIFE – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Tennessee State University, Kean Hall – 3500 John A Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TN
- Open to the public with mask required and capacity limitations protocol. Attendance will not be permitted once capacity is maxed. Celebration will be streamed live and available virtually.
- MOTORCADE LEGACY JOURNEY – Immediately following celebration
- Landmark Ride of Senator Thelma Harper
- Tennessee State University, Jefferson Street, Meharry Medical College, Fisk University, Nashville Sounds, Tennessee Titans Stadium, Music City Convention Center, National Museum of African American Music
- INTERMENT – Greenwood Cemetery West
- FAREWELL RALLY & BACKYARD BBQ – Kingdom Cafe, formerly Harper’s Restaurant
- 2610 Jefferson Street
- Immediately Following Celebration of Life & Motorcade Watch
- Open to the public; Mask Required