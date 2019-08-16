Visitation services begin for fallen corrections officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday afternoon friends and family began saying goodbye to fallen prison official, Debra Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson murdered last Wednesday by an inmate.

Thursday’s visitation began at 3 p.m. at 15th Avenue Baptist Church in North Nashville. Johnson’s family was greeted by members of the Correctional Peace Officer Foundation.

The TBI has said Johnson was strangled and sexually assaulted by Curtis Watson at her home at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Curtis was captured on Sunday after a five-day manhunt.

Johnson worked for 38 years for the Tennessee Department of Correction and ushered at 15th Avenue Baptist Church each Sunday.

“She loved everybody. She came in with a big hug every Sunday when she came in, she was just a person you won’t meet again. It’s rocked every last one of us. It’s just bad. or someone to come from Henning, on the weekends to see their parents, their children and fall in that door and fall in line with ushers, that says a lot for you [on Debra Johnson]” said Janis Williams, also an usher at 15th Avenue Baptist Church.