Visitation for Charlie Daniels to be held Thursday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee will have the chance to say goodbye to a country music legend as an open visitation for Charlie Daniels will be held in Wilson County Thursday.

The visitation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home on North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

People gathered Wednesday to honor the life of Daniels at a memorial service outside the funeral home.

The beloved Hall of Famer was known across the world but his hometown remembers him best for his heart and character. Daniels was remembered as a patriot and American hero.

His wife, Hazel, was presented with the American flag that was draped over the fiddler’s casket. Daniels was an honorary Brigadier General in the Tennessee State Guard.

“Charlie Daniels never expected more than he earned. He never asked for more than was fair. Yet he gave away so much of what he had to help those around him. I pray that everyone in this country will look at the life of Charlie Daniels and be inspired to live freely, work hard, and be proud to call themselves American,” remarked Representative John Rose.

Flags at the Capitol will be lowered to half-staff Friday as ordered by Governor Bill Lee.

“I want to begin by acknowledging the passing of a great Tennessean. A legend in country music, an iconic man, Charlie Daniels…we will honor the life of Charlie Daniels by lowering the capitol flags from sunrise to sunset on July the 10th,” said Gov. Lee.

Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 83. Doctors determined the cause of death to be a hemorrhagic stroke.

Daniels, best known for hits such as ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ and ‘Long Haired Country Boy,’ was a singer, guitarist, and fiddler. He performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East. He played himself in the 1980 movie ‘Urban Cowboy’ starring John Travolta.

The North Carolina native was a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels had in recent years suffered from medical issues, including a mild stroke in 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013.

The open visitation for the community is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral is set for Friday at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

