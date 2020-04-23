Virtual remembrance held on second anniversary of Antioch Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday marked the two years since a gunman opened fire inside an Antioch Waffle House, cutting four lives short.

On the eve of the tragedy’s two-year anniversary, Metro Council unanimously settled a lawsuit from the family of victim, Akilah DaSilva. The lawsuit alleged critical errors by the city’s dispatch contributed to DaSilva’s death.

DaSilva’s family had planned an in-person remembrance to be held on Wednesday; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they adapted, and held a live, virtual remembrance instead.

DaSilva’s mother, Shaundelle Brooks, said, “We want everyone to know their lives matter. Akilah, Taurean, Joe, and DeEbony.”

Guest speakers included advocates for gun violence prevention and the family of Joaquin Oliver, a victim from the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On the live feed, the elder Oliver said this of gun violence and Brooks ongoing efforts for change, “I know exactly what the feeling is, there’s nothing that’s going to change it, but there’s a lot of things that we have done already that will change things.”

News 2 was the first to uncover that first responders went to the wrong Waffle House before arriving at the correct location, eight minutes later.

Under the settlement terms, Brooks will submit policy proposals for Metro Council to consider.

She added, “It was always about changes and making sure that this doesn’t happen to another family or anyone else.”

She said she’s also ready for legislators to listen, “Nothing was done by the lawmakers to prevent what took place at Waffle House from happening again. There were no laws put in place as we fought for justice for Akilah, Joe, Taurean, and DeEbony.”

DaSilva would’ve been 26-years-old this year. Before his death, he was pursuing a degree in computer engineering and was an aspiring rapper that went by the name “Natrix Dream”.