Virtual race to honor fallen Air National Guard member

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – On September 8, Shelli Huether was one of three Tennessee Air National Guard members killed in a McMinnville plane crash.

Huether’s friends say the unexpected death hit them especially hard, but they’re hoping by honoring her in a positive way the grief will be used for good.

“Because we were going to do so many things this year I wanted to do this in honor of her not just to keep her name alive and honor her name, but to do something she would have wanted to do. It also raises money for a couple of charities. She was one of the most, biggest givers I’ve ever known,” Friend Anita Daneker said.

Daneker organized a 55-hour virtual race in honor of Huether that will run from November 21-23. She said Huether would have wanted to participate in a challenge like this.

The best part for Daneker is because of the pandemic, a virtual race allows friends of Huether’s nationwide to participate in the race. More than 80 people registered in 16 states to run or walk in Huether’s honor.

“One of the good things, if you can call it a good thing you can get out of this, is she was doing something that she loved. If she could be anywhere she would be in a plane. So I try to think about that,” Daneker said.

Daneker said the USO and Lantern Lane Farm in Mt. Juliet will benefit from race donations in Huether’s name.