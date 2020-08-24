Virtual learning affected by brief Zoom outage Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – The online meeting platform, Zoom, was down for a few hours nationwide on Monday morning.

“It was a variety of issues. Sometimes it would be people trying to log-in, and if they just tried a couple times, then they could usually get in. Other people had some connectivity issues,” Coordinator for Public Relations and Marketing at Volunteer State Community College Eric Melcher said.

Melcher said Zoom is commonly used for online classes to connect with students, but it isn’t the only platform used by the college.

“We’ve got a number of different platforms available. So, there’s a whole variety of ways students are getting this stuff. It’s not just through Zoom sessions,” Melcher said.

Melcher said technology hiccups were expected as virtual learning has become the “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Nashville State Community College opted to make the first week of classes online this week.

Vanderbilt University also said in a statement to students that Zoom desktop client were working if they needed to join meetings Monday morning. The university said supervised telehealth meetings were affected by the outage.

Williamson County students also had trouble logging on to classes, but they were back up and running by third period for Meredith Warner.

We are aware of issues with Zoom this morning. Zoom has informed us they are deploying a patch to fix the issue. We are waiting for their engineers to determine how long it will take to deploy the patch. — WCS (@WCSedu) August 24, 2020

Warner said this isn’t the first time technology problems have affected her online school day. Luckily, she said her teachers understand those issues are bound to happen.

“Most of the times when we’re having difficulties, they’re having difficulties too – so they understand,” Warner said.

Williamson County Schools addressed the Zoom outage on social media. They alerted parents that their courseware system was briefly down as well.

UPDATE: Edgenuity now says all systems are operation. https://t.co/y0gU1LEHaK — WCS (@WCSedu) August 24, 2020

“They sent out an email, and they would send one out every few minutes saying that they were trying to get it uploaded. And then, finally the teachers emailed us and posted something and said that it was back up,” Warner said.

Zoom was operational for most students by mid-morning.