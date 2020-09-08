Virtual concert to be held Tuesday night to benefit Nashville family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In-person concerts are still not back up and running, but on Tuesday night, you can help a Nashville family and listen to live music.

A virtual concert featuring Chris Lane, Chris Ferrara, Julia Cole, Conor Clemons and more will be held at Tin Roof at 8 p.m. The goal of the concert is to help a Nashville family going through a really difficult time.

The Parrish family lost their father, Robby, in 2018 to lung cancer. He left behind a wife and three children. Then in June of 2020, Robby’s widow, Tammy, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Tammy has been unable to work due to her health and the pandemic, making times even tougher on her family.

The live concert will be broadcast from Tin Roof and anyone can watch it via Instagram. If you would like to contribute to a Go Fund Me for the Parrish family, click here.