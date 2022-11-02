CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Nathan Ryan Wasson stole a utility truck in Guthrie, Kentucky, then drove it through Doug’s Auto Sales in Pleasant View around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

After that, Wasson is accused of damaging several parts of the building, driving a blue Camaro through the dealership’s door, stealing a black Camaro, and leading law enforcement on a chase into Robertson County.

Shortly after he disappeared in Robertson County, a homeowner called authorities to report a man he detained inside his home. Officials identified that man as Wasson.

“The Kuda, the Camaro, and other two Camaros, I’m gonna say it’ll at least be 40 grand to repair them,” the owner of Doug’s Auto Shop, Doug Anderson, said. “And then the storefront, put both of them in, that’s a drive-in storefront, it’s probably 30 grand to repair that.”

Anderson said he doesn’t believe he was targeted, adding that thinks the suspect saw his dealership and wanted a ride.

Wasson — who is facing charges for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and theft of property over $1,000 — is being held in the Robertson County Jail.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into other crimes Wasson is suspected of committing in Fort Knox, Kentucky.