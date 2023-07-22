SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday evening, Shelbyville moms came together to remember 12-year-old Esteban Sylvester, who was found dead in his home at the Canterbrook Village Apartments Monday night.

Patricia Sylvester, 32, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, after investigators said she admitted to intentionally killing Esteban and attempting to kill his 4-year-old brother, Rafael.

“He loved his sports; he loved his parents, and everybody around him. He was a good child,” said Joyce Sylvester, the boys’ grandmother.

“I know he’s in heaven with God,” Esteban’s aunt, Theresa Sylvester, added.

On Saturday, July 22, neighbors held a candlelight vigil, still in disbelief.

“He was just always so happy, so full of life, cheerful child, so I’m not understanding what would drive her to this point to harm him the way she did,” said Lansanna Young, whose children would play with Esteban and his brother.

Parents said the tragedy has been hard to explain to their children. Neighbors said they never noticed any issues or red flags coming from the family’s apartment.

“What was going through her mind? What was she thinking? What made her step to that point?” another mother, Kristin Miller, asked. “You can’t do anything but think just that ‘Why?’”

Neighborhood moms said they wish there was more they could have done to protect Esteban and Rafael.

“Anybody over here can reach out to any of us as moms. If you need help, if there’s something you’re going through mentally, we’re always here for each other, no matter what,” said Shyanne McCullough, who helped organize Saturday’s gathering.

Young recalled working at the elementary school Esteban previously attended, brining the tragedy that much closer to her.

“Despite what he went through in the final moments of wondering if he was loved, I want him to know, look down on us and to see, ‘I am loved, I was loved,’ and I’m hoping there’s something that can be done with all the children that are dying by the hands of parents,” Young added. “We’re here to protect them, to love them, not to harm them.”

On Saturday evening, Esteban’s family told News 2 that Rafael has been released from the hospital and is doing okay as he continues to recover.

The family has planned Esteban’s funeral for Monday, July 24, at 3 p.m. at the Feldhaus Memorial Chapel in Shelbyville.

The Sylvester family needs help covering the cost of Esteban’s funeral and Rafael’s medical bills. If you want to donate, click here.

Note: Officials initially reported Esteban was 12 years old. Upon further investigation, he was identified as an 11-year-old. However, his family told News 2 on Saturday that he was actually 12 at the time of his death.