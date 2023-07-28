LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends and community members gathered in the Head Homes area of Lebanon Friday night to remember the life of the grandmother shot and killed last week.

Jacqueline Rhodes, 63, was killed by a man who lived next door last Friday afternoon. The man who killed her was then shot by Lebanon Police, who arrived on the scene and attempted to stop him from using his gun. He is now recovering at the hospital.

Rhodes was a grandmother of 12, a great-grandmother of four, and known as “GranGran” by her family and friends.

“She was really kind and she was a loud person and she liked to express herself just like me, and that’s where I got me expressing myself from,” Jacqueline’s grandchild, Jaiveona Marie Butler, told News 2 earlier this week.

Rhodes reportedly had previous issues with the neighbor, according to family.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Rhodes’ mother Callie Rhodes said. “We’re seeking justice for Jackie Rhodes.”

Because law enforcement fired their weapons, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

The Rhodes family says they plan to hold Jacqueline’s funeral next Saturday, Aug. 5.