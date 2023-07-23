MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Both Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Rutherford County community are mourning the loss of a college football player following a Friday night crash.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 18-year-old Jeremiah Collins of Lascassas, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Briley Parkway on Friday, July 21.

Authorities said Jeremiah was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried to take an exit, which caused his pickup truck to leave the road, roll several times, and come to rest in a grassy area.

Jeremiah — who was a freshman football player at APSU — was reportedly taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he later died. There were no signs of impairment at the scene of the incident, officials said.

On Sunday, July 23, a vigil was held for Jeremiah in Murfreesboro, drawing dozens of people to the Oakland High School football field.

“As hard as this is, as difficult as it is, I know that God always has a plan and a purpose, and maybe that is to bring all these all these people together, and that’s what my son was about,” Melvin Collins, Jeremiah’s father, told News 2. “He was a ray of sunshine…He brought people together. He was a positive role model.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In a Sunday afternoon tweet, APSU Athletics thanked the community for the “outpouring of love and support for Jeremiah and the Collins family.”

In addition, the university shared a link from Govs Care — a fund created by APSU Athletics to support student-athletes and their families amid emergencies, catastrophic injuries, and crisis-care situations — to help raise money for Jeremiah’s funeral arrangements. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Friday night’s crash.