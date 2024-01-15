NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy snow that fell in Middle Tennessee gave four-legged friends an opportunity to enjoy the first snow of 2024!
With temperatures remaining in the teens and continuous snowfall expected to last throughout Monday, Jan. 15, there is plenty of time for your furry friend to get out and enjoy the fluffy snow.
Many of News 2’s viewers sent photos of their pets embracing the snow:
Even though seeing your dogs in enjoying the snow is an adorable sight to see, there are some precautions pet owners should take to ensure the safety of their animals.
The American Kennel Club (AKC) said owners should be knowledgeable of how their dog’s breed handles the cold.
For example, healthy arctic breeds and other medium-to-large dogs can often withstand harsher temperatures, thanks in part to their double coats, the AKC explained.
Veterinarians say there are a number of signs to watch to know when your dog is getting too cold, which includes:
- Their limbs become very cold
- Breathing becomes rapid
- Increased urination
- Fur standing on end
- Shivering
- Disorientation
- Pale gums
