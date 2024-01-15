NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy snow that fell in Middle Tennessee gave four-legged friends an opportunity to enjoy the first snow of 2024!

With temperatures remaining in the teens and continuous snowfall expected to last throughout Monday, Jan. 15, there is plenty of time for your furry friend to get out and enjoy the fluffy snow.

Many of News 2’s viewers sent photos of their pets embracing the snow:

Scarlett in Spring Hill is sitting in the snow (Courtesy: Breanna Hughes)

Bonnie enjoying the snow on Cedar Hill Road (Courtesy: Timothy Ellrich)

Millie is experiencing her first snow (Courtesy: Tess Lambert)

Krash is enjoying the snowfall in Christiana (Courtesy: Brandy Ables)

Macie is unsure about the snowfall in Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Rachel Moodie)

Snowfall in Cornersville (Courtesy: Kayla Smith)

Dixie and Whiskie are dressed for snow in Pulaski (Courtesy: Cortney Polly)

Blue is enjoying the snow in Nolensville (Courtesy: Melissa Nance)

EllieBear is enjoying the snow in Nolensville (Courtesy: Melissa Nance)

Leo is in his happy place amid the snowfall in Smyrna (Courtesy: Caitie Wester)

Ann Margaret is enjoying her first snow in College Grove (Courtesy: Pam Smith)

Kobe is experiencing his first snow (Courtesy: Lanz Zapanta)

Linus enjoying snow in Nashville (Courtesy: Brad Ramsey)

Brixton in White House snow (Courtesy: Tiffany Bonds)

Odie in Smyrna snow (Courtesy: Amber Mashburn)

Ruby in Lyles enjoying the snow (Courtesy: Benjamin Armstrong)

Dogs enjoying snow at Williamson County Animal Center (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

Dogs enjoying snow at Williamson County Animal Center (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

Dogs enjoying snow at Williamson County Animal Center (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

Dogs enjoying snow at Williamson County Animal Center (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

Finley observing the snow in Bellevue (Courtesy: Colleen Guerry)

Even though seeing your dogs in enjoying the snow is an adorable sight to see, there are some precautions pet owners should take to ensure the safety of their animals.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) said owners should be knowledgeable of how their dog’s breed handles the cold.

For example, healthy arctic breeds and other medium-to-large dogs can often withstand harsher temperatures, thanks in part to their double coats, the AKC explained.

Veterinarians say there are a number of signs to watch to know when your dog is getting too cold, which includes:

Their limbs become very cold

Breathing becomes rapid

Increased urination

Fur standing on end

Shivering

Disorientation

Pale gums