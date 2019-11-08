Video shows Popeyes employee in Columbia assaulting woman

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police said they are investigating after video surfaced of a Popeyes employee assaulting a woman outside the restaurant.

CPD said officers responded to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Nov. 5 around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Nashville Highway. They said they received calls of a disturbance and an assault.

Video shows a Popeyes employee slamming a woman onto the concrete in the parking lot.

*Warning: graphic language*

(Courtesy: News 2 viewer)

Police identified the employee as 29-year-old Deriance R. Hughes. He was arrested Friday and charged with felony aggravated assault.

(Courtesy: Columbia Police Department)

Popeyes says Hughes has since been fired and released this statement to News 2:

We were shocked to learn about what happened in Tennessee. These actions run completely contrary to our standards and the integrity of our brand. Following an investigation, the franchisee took immediate action and we were informed that the employee has since been terminated. The entire circumstance is highly unfortunate for all involved and we hope to never see this type of behavior again. Popeyes corporate

Columbia police said they are looking for additional video as the investigation continues.

Anyone with direct information about the incident is urged to contact Columbia police at 931-560-1670.