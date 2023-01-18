MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mt. Juliet Police Department has released the dash and body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting.

It happened Nov. 2 on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, two Mt. Juliet police officers pulled over a car and spoke with the female driver and her passenger — 39-year-old Eric Allen.

Agents say the passenger slid into the driver’s seat and began to drive away.

Sgt. Josh Lo managed to get in the car and tried to use his stun gun on Allen to stop him. That didn’t work, so Sgt. Lo then shot and killed Allen.

On the left side of the screen, you can see the officer’s body camera video — on the right, the cruiser camera video.

No one else was hurt during this incident.

The district attorney is still reviewing this case and will begin the review process soon.