Video shows moments before fatal crash involving Metro Nashville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video shows the moments before a fatal collision involving a Metro Officer and a teenager.

28-year-old Officer John Anderson died on July 4 following a crash involving 17-year-old Jayona Brown. Brown faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Brown’s attorney, Michie Gibson, shared the video with News 2 saying it shows another perspective. He believes both his client and Officer Anderson made mistakes prior to the crash.

“I believe the video would show there could be contributing negligence in this,” said Gibson. “I hope it disputes the narratives put out by the police department that we’re dealing with out of control child.”

The video is from the Juvenile Justice Center building in East Nashville, the same building where Brown is being held.

In it, you see Officer Anderson driving on Woodland Street with his lights on, toward Interstate Drive.

Then, the vehicle Brown is driving passes through the intersection on Interstate Drive. She does not stop at the flashing red light.

Her vehicle and the patrol car collide.

Gibson admits Brown didn’t stop at the red flashing light. Brown also did not stop when another officer tried to pull her over for a traffic violation.

According to Gibson, Brown thought the chase was over but then saw police lights at the intersection of Woodland and Interstate Drive. According to Gibson, Brown was looking in her rear-view mirror and ran the light.

“I think the flashing police lights she saw was coming from Woodland Street where Officer Anderson was going down the road and that confused her,” he told News 2.

Brown also wasn’t supposed to be driving.

According to Metro Police, Officer Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt, which is against Metro Police policy. He was ejected from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Gibson believes Officer Anderson violated another policy.

“It seems to me he was going faster than the policy allowed,” said Gibson. “I do believe he was exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 miles an hour.”

The Metro Police Department’s policy states officers cannot exceed the maximum speed limits by 10 miles per hour if responding for a call to service.

It is unclear if Officer Anderson slowed before entering an intersection, which policy also requires.

Metro Police say Officer Anderson was responding to another officer’s call for back up for a person walking on the interstate.

Metro Police will not comment on how fast Brown and Anderson were traveling at the time of the collision, citing the pending court case. Their vehicles should have a device that recorded their speeds at the time of the crash.

Gibson believes Officer Anderson ran into his client. Metro Police have said the opposite.

The Fraternal Order of Police did not want to comment.