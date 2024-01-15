HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many types of four-legged friends appeared to be enjoying the winter weather Monday as several inches of snow blanketed Middle Tennessee.

While dogs frolicked around in backyards, one viewer captured an otter behaving similarly on a boat dock. The video was taken by Dawn Garrison Parker on a private dock near the opening of Drake’s Creek on Old Hickory Lake.

In the video, the otter can be seen rolling around on the snow-covered dock and jumping between ledges.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the Northern American River Otter can be found in several rivers, streams, and lakes across the state.

The species, which is described as “a graceful, powerful swimmer” often chooses aquatic habitats bordered by woods. According to the TWRA, the Northern American River Otter is also known to be “very sociable.”