FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Witnesses help Franklin Police capture a suspect who is accused of dragging two Franklin Police Officers when trying to get away from a traffic stop.

Police released the dramatic dash camera video of the incident that happened Sunday morning around 10:20.

Investigators said two officers were attempting to pull over Roy Nicholson for a traffic violation. The stop was made on Interstate-65 between Murfreesboro Road and McEwen Drive.

They asked him to get out of his car when they could see a gun and smell marijuana. In the video released, you can see Nicholson resisting the officers. He then got away from police, back in his car, and started to drive away – dragging Officer Dustyn Stevens and Officer Matt Lamar down the interstate.

Witnesses saw what was happening and followed the susepct’s car. They were able to help additional officers find Nicholson and take him into custody.

Meanwhile, the Officer Stevens was taken to a hospital, treated and released. Officer Lamar’s injuries were only superficial.

The 26-year-old is now facing a long list of charges including two counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest. Additional charges are also expected in this case.

Roy Nicholson photo courtesy of Franklin Police Department

Nicholson is due in court June 9.

Franklin Police said it’s truly amazing no one was seriously injured.