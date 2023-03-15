MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro detectives have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Tuesday, and they believe her boyfriend who was later involved in a standoff with Hendersonville police may have been responsible.

The Murfreesboro Police Department was initially dispatched to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard around 11 a.m. after a corpse was found inside one of the units.

Once on scene, police said they found a woman who had been shot to death. On Wednesday, authorities said the woman was identified as 30-year-old Eva Silver, and investigators developed her boyfriend, 29-year-old Tyler Gardner, as a possible suspect.

Following the shooting, Gardner is believed to have traveled to his parents’ home in Hendersonville, where police said he threatened to kill himself. The Hendersonville Police Department was called to the home around 10:45 a.m.

After an hours-long standoff, police entered the home and found Gardner dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division and Hendersonville Police Department are continuing to assist each other with the case.