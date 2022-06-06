MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is hurt and another is on the run following a shooting in Madison.

It happened in the 200 block of Madison Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Metro police say a person was shot at a home in the area. They were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

The suspect is on the loose, but Metro police say they know the person’s identity. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released, however.

This is an ongoing investigation.