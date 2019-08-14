Victim reacts to being photographed in H&M dressing room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a horrifying experience for a shopper trying on clothes inside a dressing room at the Opry Mills Mall as she caught a man snapping photos of her from above.

“I was really scared, I think I was yelling at everybody. I was definitely very angry, very outraged,” said Alondra Alcala, 23.

Alcala walked into the dressing room at H&M, she said, “Not knowing if I needed to wait for an employee to give me a room.”

That’s when she says she noticed a man standing near the entrance.

“He pointed to a room and said that one is open,” she said, “So I said okay, and figured he worked there. I went to the room, closed it, I had time to try on one item before I noticed up in the corner that there was a cellphone, recording or taking pictures.”

Alcala says she threw on her pants and came out furious.

“He opened the curtain because he heard me say I’m going to call the cops,” she said.

Behind the curtain, she said, was the same man, 55-year-old Steven Murdock from Salt Lake City.

“I saw out of the corner of my eye that he was deleting pictures of me,” Alcala said, “But thankfully I kind of slapped it out of his hand and I did get the opportunity to grab it and I ran to the front of the store so he wouldn’t attack me.”

That’s when security came, but Alcala says as they waited for police, Murdock and his wife tried to settle things “privately.”

“He did offer to ask multiple times, ask if we would not call the cops if we could just settle this peacefully without any law enforcement,” she said, “The security mall cop did inform me that he did also offer money to have the phone returned to him without saying anything.”

Murdock was arrested and charged with unlawful photography.

Steven Murdock (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

“I felt violated, I felt gross,” Alcala said, “You read these stories and you never think it’s going to happen to you but it did… this could happen to anybody…be alert, be aware, be cautious.”

H&M told News 2 the safety and well-being of customers is first priority. They are cooperating with the investigation.