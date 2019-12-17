Victim of road rage shooting on I-24 in South Nashville speaks from hospital bed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The survivor of an ‘extreme case of road rage’ hopes to go home from the hospital this week.

Metro Police said 28-year-old Andrew Vazquez was the victim of the shooting on I-24 in South Nashville.

News 2 spoke to Vazquez by Facetime from his hospital room at Vanderbilt,

“When it first happened they said that I kept asking, ‘Am I going to be alive?’ Am I going to be okay?'”

Vazquez said he was merging onto I-24 East at the 440 junction, when a woman repeatedly tried to cut him, then flipped him off before firing a gun into his car.

In a 911 call obtained by News 2 a driver who witnessed the shooting said,

“There’s another car in the middle of the interstate and I hear him screaming that he’s been shot.”

“I can understand people getting into it on the freeway you know – whether it’s verbal or fighting, or whatever the conflict is. But nobody deserves to lose their life over it,” said Vazquez.

Metro police said the shooter was a woman driving a black four-door Audi.

“I mean my car had 5% tint when they started shooting in it and I didn’t roll my windows down – my kids could’ve been in there. Thank God I was just getting off work and it was just me,” said Vazquez

He added that he remained conscious after the shooting.

“I was scared to go to sleep, so I stayed awake all the way to surgery.”

The father has a lacerated lung and a bullet went through both his right and left leg. His left femur shattered, so he’s unable to walk until he completes rehabilitation.

Doctors have told Vazquez that he may be released by Wednesday.

Vazquez said he also thankful for a man who stopped on the interstate to help him.

“Shoutout to the truck driver, Frank Jones, who stopped to call the police for me. I put a lot of blood on him I think, but he stayed there with me.”