ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police released the identify of the man who was killed in a crash that happened Monday morning on Hobson Pike.

Police said John Taylor III of La Vergne was killed when another driver swerved into oncoming traffic after missing a curve for an unknown reason.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike in Antioch.

The 61-year-old died at the scene, while the drive of the other car was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Also, at this time there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.