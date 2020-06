HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Lafayette Street and Fairfield Avenue in Hermitage.

Police said the victim was crossing the intersection and was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.