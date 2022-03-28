WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting from last week.

It happened in the Stags Leap neighborhood, near Page High School in Williamson County, around 8 p.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as Sherif Kasis, 49, of Franklin. Kasis lived in the neighborhood.

Detectives are back in the area investigating this week and are asking neighbors to check if their security cameras captured any relevant video in connection with the shooting.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is following leads, and detectives are searching for a man of interest who was last seen in the area Friday night. The only description of the man provided was that he was wearing light-colored clothing, jeans and a hoodie.

If you have any information about this shooting or have video that you believe may be relevant to the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at (615) 794-4000.