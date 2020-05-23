Victim drowns at Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Trigg County Coroner’s Office tells News 2 that a 52-year-old man was found dead after an apparent drowning at Land Between the Lakes on Saturday.

Charles Logan Watters of Whitley City, KY was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Details surrounding his death are not currently clear.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office, and they were assisted by Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, and the U.S. Forest Service at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.